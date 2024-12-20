Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Gang Raped In Rourkela, Three Held

Rourkela: A minor girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Rourkela city, police said on Friday.

The police said the three accused have been arrested.

The incident occurred three days ago when the girl (15) was roaming in the Rourkela bus stand area after a quarrel with her family.

The three accused promised the girl work and took her to a house in the Bisra area. During the stay, they raped her, police said quoting the complaint lodged by the girl.

On Friday morning, the trio dropped the girl at the bus stand. A police officer suspected their movements and spotted the girl in very shabby condition. He immediately raised the alarm and the trio was caught and taken to Udit Nagar police station.

Rourkela Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said, "The girl has been returned to the family after her medical examination. The trio was also medically examined at Rourkela Government Hospital." "The girl has identified one of the persons and then we caught hold of others," the police officer said.