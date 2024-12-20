Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:31 IST, December 20th 2024

Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Gang Raped In Rourkela, Three Held

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Rourkela city. The accused were booked under Section 70 (2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Gang Raped In Rourkela, Three Held | Image: Freepik

Rourkela: A minor girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Rourkela city, police said on Friday.

The police said the three accused have been arrested.

The incident occurred three days ago when the girl (15) was roaming in the Rourkela bus stand area after a quarrel with her family.

The three accused promised the girl work and took her to a house in the Bisra area. During the stay, they raped her, police said quoting the complaint lodged by the girl.

On Friday morning, the trio dropped the girl at the bus stand. A police officer suspected their movements and spotted the girl in very shabby condition. He immediately raised the alarm and the trio was caught and taken to Udit Nagar police station.

Rourkela Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said, "The girl has been returned to the family after her medical examination. The trio was also medically examined at Rourkela Government Hospital." "The girl has identified one of the persons and then we caught hold of others," the police officer said.

The trio were booked for gang rape under Section 70 (2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:31 IST, December 20th 2024

Odisha

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.