Odisha Shocker: Motorcyclist Killed After His 2-Wheeler Collides with Truck

Bhadrak: A motorcyclist was killed after his two-wheeler collided head-on with a truck on the National Highway-16 near Barikpur in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, police said on Thursday.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Jayanta Das from Nirgundi village, died on the spot after the collision took place on Wednesday evening, a senior police officer said.

The accident triggered a protest with locals blocking the national highway, which led to traffic congestion.

The Dhamnagar Tehsildar and police officials rushed to the spot to pacify the protesters.

Locals alleged that ongoing construction work for a bridge along the Barikpur-Bishnupur stretch of the NH-16 had caused the accident.

The protestors demanded compensation for the deceased's family and the completion of the bridge at the earliest.

Dhamnagar Tehsildar Deepak Kumar Das and Police Officer Panindra Bhushan Nayak held a discussion with the locals.

Later, the road blockade was withdrawn, the police officer said.