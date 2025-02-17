Odisha’s KIIT University Asks Nepali Students to Vacate Campus After Student Found Dead in Hostel

Bhubaneswar: Tensions and chaos erupted at Odisha ’s KIIT University after a female student was found dead in the hostel on Sunday evening.

The exact cause of her death is yet to be ascertained; however, preliminary information suggests she died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal. According to local media reports, she was allegedly harassed by her ex-boyfriend, a mechanical engineering student, and her “broken” relationship may have led to the tragic step.

KIIT, in a statement, said: “A Nepali student studying in the third year of B-Tech committed suicide in the hostel yesterday. It is suspected that the student was in a love affair with another student studying at KIIT. It is suspected that the student may have committed suicide due to some reason.” The university added that the incident was immediately reported to the police.

Following the student’s death, Nepali students on campus staged protests, demanding transparency in the investigation. They also blocked roads and called for the arrest of the deceased’s ex-boyfriend.

As tensions escalated, KIIT issued a notice instructing all students from Nepal to vacate the campus.

In the notice, the university stated: “The university is closed for all international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus today, February 17.”

“Keeping in view the situation, the Nepali students have been sent to their respective homes. The situation presently remains calm,” KIIT added.

Two platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of police force were deployed to maintain law and order on campus.