‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill Set To Be Introduced In Parliament's Winter Session

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi -led government at the Centre is likely to bring the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill to the Parliament during the ongoing winter session. According to the sources, the bill can be sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussion. Notably, the Union Cabinet has already approved the report of the Ramnath Kovind Committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’.

It is being said that the central government wants a consensus to be formed on this bill after discussions with all stakeholders. The bill is aimed at synchronising elections for the Lok Sabha, the state and Union Territories assembly elections and the municipal elections.

Government Plans To Send Bill To JPC

The sources stated that the government has planned to send the bill to the JPC to ensure thorough deliberation and build a broad-based consensus. The JPC will engage in detailed discussions with representatives of all political parties, emphasising the need for collective agreement on this transformative proposal.

The government also intends to involve a wide range of stakeholders in the discussions. Speakers of all state assemblies will be invited to share their views, alongside intellectuals, experts, and members of civil society, sources further said.

Additionally, inputs from the general public will be sought, reflecting the government's aim to foster inclusivity and transparency in the decision-making process.

Key aspects of the bill, including its benefits and the logistical methods to implement simultaneous elections across the country, will be thoroughly examined during the deliberations.

By addressing potential challenges and gathering diverse perspectives, the government hopes to achieve a national consensus on the initiative.

The concept of 'One Nation, One Election' has been touted as a significant reform to reduce the costs and disruptions associated with frequent elections.