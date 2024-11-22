Ovala Majiwada, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, Mumbra-Kalwa, Airoli, Belapur Election Result 2024

Ovala-Majiwada: Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of Shiv Sena wins.

Pratap Sarnaik (SHS), Naresh Manera (SHS (UBT)), and Sandeep Pachange (MNS) were key contenders in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections for this constituency.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi: Eknath Shinde wins by over 1 lakh votes

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (SHS) and Kedar Prakash Dighe (SHS (UBT)) are the main candidates. In 2019, BJP ’s Mangal Prabhat Lodha won with 93,538 votes, defeating Congress ’s Heera Navaji Devasi by 71,872 votes.

Thane: BJP's Sanjay Mukund Kelkar defeats SHS (UBT)'s Rajan Baburao Vichare.

Key candidates include Sanjay Kelkar (BJP), Rajan Baburao Vichare (SHS (UBT)), and Avinash Jadhav (MNS).

Mumbra-Kalwa: NCP (SP)'s Jitendra Awhad defeats NCP's Najeeb Mulla

Key Contestants include Najeeb Mulla (NCP), Awhad Jitendra Satish (NCP (SP)), and Sushant Suryarao (MNS).

Airoli: Ganesh Ramchandra Naik of BJP wins

Ganesh Ramchandra Naik (BJP), Manohar Krishna Madhavi (SHS (UBT)), and Nilesh Bankhele (MNS) are competing.

Belapur: BJP's Vijay Mhatre wins

Key candidates include Manda Mhatre (BJP), Sandeep Ganesh Naik (NCP (SP)), and Gajanan Kale (MNS), alongside independents.