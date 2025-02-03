Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  Over Rs 7,300 Crore Allocation in Union Budget for Rail Development in Jharkhand: Vaishnaw

Published 18:59 IST, February 3rd 2025

Over Rs 7,300 Crore Allocation in Union Budget for Rail Development in Jharkhand: Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said Jharkhand has been allocated Rs 7,306 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26 to accelerate the development of railways in the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Over Rs 7,300 Crore Allocation in Union Budget for Rail Development in Jharkhand: Vaishnaw | Image: PTI

Ranchi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said Jharkhand has been allocated Rs 7,306 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26 to accelerate the development of railways in the state.

Addressing the media through video conferencing, Vaishnaw said 1,311 km of new tracks were laid in Jharkhand in the past 10 years, “which is more than the entire rail network of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)”.

He said a total of 57 stations are being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in the state at a cost of Rs 2,314 crore.

“The Railways’ investment in Jharkhand is around Rs 60,000 crore,” the minister said.

As many as 943 km of rail route has been electrified in Jharkhand since 2014, and the state has achieved 100 per cent electrification, an official release said.

Twelve Vande Bharat trains covering 14 districts operate in Jharkhand, it said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:59 IST, February 3rd 2025

