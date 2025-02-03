Over Rs 7,300 Crore Allocation in Union Budget for Rail Development in Jharkhand: Vaishnaw

Ranchi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said Jharkhand has been allocated Rs 7,306 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26 to accelerate the development of railways in the state.

Addressing the media through video conferencing, Vaishnaw said 1,311 km of new tracks were laid in Jharkhand in the past 10 years, “which is more than the entire rail network of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)”.

He said a total of 57 stations are being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in the state at a cost of Rs 2,314 crore.

“The Railways’ investment in Jharkhand is around Rs 60,000 crore,” the minister said.

As many as 943 km of rail route has been electrified in Jharkhand since 2014, and the state has achieved 100 per cent electrification, an official release said.