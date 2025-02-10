'Pahle Unki Mano, Fir Unhe Manao': Chhattisgarh Girl Hails PM's Suggestion on Convincing Parents

New Delhi: For Yuktamukhi Sahu, a class 11 student from a government school in Raipur, the interaction with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme was a great experience as he made students feel comfortable and listened intently.

Sahu said the participant students asked the prime minister about how to handle stress if they scored below their expectations in exams.

"It was a great experience interacting with the PM sir. He was friendly with all the students. He listened to everyone’s questions patiently and replied in detail. We also asked him off-camera questions,” Sahu told PTI Videos.

Sahu said she asked the prime minister how to remain positive in the face of disappointment.

"I was satisfied with the prime minister's reply," she said, adding that the PM made students feel comfortable and he was very friendly.

Sahu said a female student asked the prime minister about parents suggesting their children choose a particular subject, to which the PM replied 'pahle unki mano, fir unhe manao' (first listen to them and then convince them).

"It was a very apt suggestion. We can't reject our parents' suggestions straightway. We have to convince them after listening to them. I will always remember this line," she said.

Sahu said such programmes should continue as getting suggestions from an experienced person always proves to be helpful for students.

Sahu is a class 11 student of the Mayaram Surjan government higher secondary school for girls in Raipur.

Sahu's father Gulabchand Sahu said it was a "very proud and exciting moment for us as my daughter interacted with the PM".