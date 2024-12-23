Search icon
  • Parliament Assault Row: Delhi Police to Recreate Scene When Rahul Gandhi Attacked 2 BJP MPs

Published 14:35 IST, December 23rd 2024

Parliament Assault Row: Delhi Police to Recreate Scene When Rahul Gandhi Attacked 2 BJP MPs

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has ben accused of assaulting 2 BJP MPs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Parliament Assault Row: Delhi Police to Recreate Scene When Rahul Gandhi Attacked 2 BJP MPs | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police formally began investigation in the Parliament assaultgate that involved, Congress Leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi and BJP MPs.

The Delhi Police also sought permission from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to recreate the altercation that had taken place at Makar Dwar at Parliament between the Congress party and the BJP whose 2 MPs sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been accused of assaulting 2 BJP MPs who were later admitted to Delhi's RML Hospital. The matter is currently being investigated by Delhi Police's Crime Branch. 

Delhi Police To Recreate Scene

By recreating the scene, the police want to understand the entire episode of violence that unfolded that day. It is learnt that the permission to the police has been given to recreate the scene. However, it is unknown when the scene will be recreated.

The Delhi Police will additionally record the statements of Pratap Saranagi and Mukesh Rajput. Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to hospital from Parliament with head injuries on December 19.

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing its parliamentarian Mukesh Rajput, who fell on Pratap Sarangi, leaving both seriously injured. However, the LoP and his party have rejected the charge, and accused BJP leaders of “pushing” Congress members during the episode. 

Parliament Assaultgate

An altercation broke out amid a protest in the Parliament over the Ambedkar issue. The situation took a violent turn with serious allegations of physical assault by Rahul Gandhi after two senior BJP MPs were seriously injured in the scuffle. Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday revealed shocking allegations against the Congress leader, made by the injured BJP MPs Chandra Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Giriraj quoted them as saying, "Rahul Gandhi ‘attacked like a bouncer’.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:58 IST, December 23rd 2024

