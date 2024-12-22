Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Phangnon Konyak Was In Tears, Felt Insulted: Kiren Rijiju Reveals Key Details on Rahul Gandhi Insulting Nagaland Tribal MP

Published 00:43 IST, December 22nd 2024

Phangnon Konyak Was In Tears, Felt Insulted: Kiren Rijiju Reveals Key Details on Rahul Gandhi Insulting Nagaland Tribal MP

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak was in tears after being insulted by Rahul Gandhi during both parties' recent clash.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that BJP ’s Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak was in tears after being insulted by Lok Sabha’s Leader of Opposition during both parties' recent face-off in Parliament premises. 

Union Minister Rijiju said that Congress leaders must inform Rahul that his behavior is increasingly becoming unacceptable.

‘Konyak Felt Insulted and Demeaned’

“Our party MP Phangnon Konyak told me that Rahul Gandhi charged in front of her and made her uncomfortable... Phangnon Konyak was in tears and told the Rajya Sabha Chairman that she felt insulted and demeaned due to the actions of Rahul Gandhi,” Union Minister Rijiju said.

NCW Urge Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman To Take Action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has voiced "grave concerns" regarding the alleged inappropriate behavior by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, toward Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak. In a press release, the Commission emphasized the importance of maintaining respect, equality, and dignity, particularly within the "temple of democracy." 

The NCW condemned the incident as an affront to the dignity and rights of female Members of Parliament and called for swift action to address the issue. Taking suo-motu cognizance, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged both the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to take suitable measures against Rahul Gandhi to ensure that such unethical behavior is not overlooked.
 

Updated 00:46 IST, December 22nd 2024

Rahul Gandhi BJP

