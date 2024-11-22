Search icon
Published 19:51 IST, November 22nd 2024

Pimpri Election Result 2024: Anna Dadu Bansode of NCP Wins

Pimpri Election Result 2024 Live: Republic brings you the latest updates from Pimpri where the counting of votes is underway amid tightened security.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Counting of votes in Pimpri will begin on November 23 at 8 AM | Image: Republic Media Network

Pimpri Election Result 2024 LIVE:  Anna Dadu Bansode of NCP has registered thumping victory from Pimpri assembly constituency. 

The counting of votes for the Pimpri Assembly Constituency (located in the Pune district of Maharashtra ) began at 8 AM on November 23 amid tight security. Pimpri Assembly Constituency, located in the Pune district of Maharashtra, falls under the Maval parliamentary seat.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anna Bansode of Shiv Sena won the Pimpri constituency, defeating BJP ’s Gautam Chabukswar. Bansode secured 1,21,556 votes, while Chabukswar received 97,362 votes.

In contrast, the 2014 election saw Chabukswar winning with a strong lead, earning 1,11,360 votes (52%), while Bansode received 88,472 votes (41.3%).

The 2011 Census shows that Pimpri has a substantial urban population with Scheduled Caste (SC) voters comprising 11.34% (42,675 voters) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) voters making up around 6.2%.

Pimpri Election Result 2024 

Stay tuned to Republic for all the updates on the Pimpri constituency. Find detailed insights into the Pimpri Vidhan Sabha elections, including the winners, losers, vote margins, and more. 

288 Counting Observers to Oversee Each Assembly Constituency

Mewanwhile, a total of 288 counting observers will oversee each assembly constituency, with two observers assigned to monitor counting in the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll The high volume of postal ballots has led to the establishment of 1,732 tables for postal ballot counting and 592 tables for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) to ensure a smooth counting process across all assembly constituencies.

Mahayuti vs MVA

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar -led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the opposition's MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.

Parties like Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), also contested, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM putting up 17 candidates.

Number of Candidates Increased by 28%

The number of candidates this time increased by 28 per cent compared to the 2019 state assembly elections. This year, 4,136 candidates contested, up from 3,239 in 2019 elections.

Among these candidates, 2,086 were independents. Rebels were in the fray in over 150 constituencies, with candidates from the Mahayuti and MVA contesting against their party's official nominees.

There were 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra this time, compared to 96,654 booths in the 2019 assembly elections. Mumbai police have issued an order prohibiting any assembly of people in 300-metre radius of all the 36 counting centres in the city, which comprises 36 assembly constituencies.

Updated 19:28 IST, November 23rd 2024

