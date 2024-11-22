Published 19:51 IST, November 22nd 2024
Pimpri Election Result 2024: Anna Dadu Bansode of NCP Wins
Pimpri Election Result 2024 Live: Republic brings you the latest updates from Pimpri where the counting of votes is underway amid tightened security.
Pimpri Election Result 2024 LIVE: Anna Dadu Bansode of NCP has registered thumping victory from Pimpri assembly constituency.
The counting of votes for the Pimpri Assembly Constituency (located in the Pune district of Maharashtra ) began at 8 AM on November 23 amid tight security. Pimpri Assembly Constituency, located in the Pune district of Maharashtra, falls under the Maval parliamentary seat.
In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anna Bansode of Shiv Sena won the Pimpri constituency, defeating BJP ’s Gautam Chabukswar. Bansode secured 1,21,556 votes, while Chabukswar received 97,362 votes.
In contrast, the 2014 election saw Chabukswar winning with a strong lead, earning 1,11,360 votes (52%), while Bansode received 88,472 votes (41.3%).
The 2011 Census shows that Pimpri has a substantial urban population with Scheduled Caste (SC) voters comprising 11.34% (42,675 voters) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) voters making up around 6.2%.
Pimpri Election Result 2024
Updated 19:28 IST, November 23rd 2024