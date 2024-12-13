Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Pinnacle of Insecurity of Rulers: BRS' KTR Criticises Congress Govt Over Actor Allu Arjun's Arrest

Published 15:50 IST, December 13th 2024

Pinnacle of Insecurity of Rulers: BRS' KTR Criticises Congress Govt Over Actor Allu Arjun's Arrest

Calling arrest of Allu Arjun “unwarranted”, BRS leader KT Rama Rao said that it is unfair to treat a national award-winning actor as a common criminal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
BRS working president KTR slams Congress for arresting national-award winning actor Allu Arjun | Image: X

Hyderabad: Calling the arrest of Allu Arjun “unwarranted and inappropriate”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that it is unfair to treat the national award-winning actor as a "common criminal".

Taking a dig at the Congress government, Rao called the arrest of the National Award-winning actor a peak display of the rulers' insecurity.

"I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede, but who really failed really? Treating Allu Arjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for, especially for something for which he isn’t directly responsible," Rao said on the social media platform 'X'.

Rao emphasized the need for "respect" and “dignified conduct” while condemning the government’s alleged high-handed behavior.

KTR's Dig At Congress ‘Displays Insecurity of Rulers’  

KTR said that there is always space for respect and dignified conduct. “I strongly condemn the high-handed behavior of Govt,” he said. 

The city police arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2', official sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Allu Arjun Arrested

Allu Arjun was on Friday arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest movie Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4 at the popular Sandhya Theatre. The actor was taken into custody amid tight security and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle. After his arrest, the actor's team claimed that no arrest memo was served before he was detained by the authorities.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:51 IST, December 13th 2024

Allu Arjun Congress

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.