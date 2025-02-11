Published 07:03 IST, February 11th 2025
PM Modi to Co-chair AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron Today | LIVE
On Monday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in France, where he will co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The summit will see global leaders and top tech CEOs discuss how to foster trustworthy and inclusive AI innovation.
Ahead of the summit, PM Modi emphasized that the event would focus on collaborative AI advancements for public welfare, ensuring security and inclusivity in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.
In addition to the summit, Modi and Macron will engage in high-level discussions, both in restricted and delegation-level formats, to review the progress of the India-France CEO’s Forum and the 2047 Horizon Roadmap, a long-term vision aimed at deepening bilateral ties.
Live Blog
In another big event, as BJP made inroads in the National Capital after 27 years, all eyes are on who will become the next Chief Minister of Delhi.
07:07 IST, February 11th 2025
Delhi's Next CM to be Decided by BJP Leadership: Harsh Malhotra
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on Monday said that the decision on Delhi's next chief minister will be taken by the BJP's legislative party and the parliamentary board, emphasizing that the chosen leader will be from within the party's ranks.
Speaking to ANI, Malhotra said "Delhi's chief minister will be decided by the legislative party meeting and parliamentary board decision, he can be anyone, he will be a BJP worker..."
Taking a swipe at AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "Arvind Kejriwal can do whatever he wants, but the people of Delhi have given their mandate. AAP did nothing in Delhi, and that is why the people changed them. The same is happening in Punjab, where they are also failing to deliver."
07:06 IST, February 11th 2025
PM Modi, President Macron to Address India-France CEO's Forum
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Paris for the first leg of his two-nation tour that will later take him to the US.
During his three-day visit to France, Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks with him, and address business leaders.
He received a grand diaspora welcome as he landed in Paris. “A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn’t deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments,” he said.
Modi and Macron will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum.
07:00 IST, February 11th 2025
Maharashtra: 167 Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Detected, 7 Deaths Reported
The Maharashtra Health Department on Monday reported that a total of 192 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the state so far, with 167 confirmed cases, confirmed the Maharashtra Health Department.
Updated 07:07 IST, February 11th 2025