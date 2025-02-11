PM Modi to Co-chair AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron Today | LIVE | Image: X

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in France, where he will co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The summit will see global leaders and top tech CEOs discuss how to foster trustworthy and inclusive AI innovation.

Ahead of the summit, PM Modi emphasized that the event would focus on collaborative AI advancements for public welfare, ensuring security and inclusivity in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

In addition to the summit, Modi and Macron will engage in high-level discussions, both in restricted and delegation-level formats, to review the progress of the India-France CEO’s Forum and the 2047 Horizon Roadmap, a long-term vision aimed at deepening bilateral ties.