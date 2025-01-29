AAP-Da's Ship Will Sink: PM Modi Roars Back at Kejriwal Over Yamuna Poisoning Row

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that 'poison' was being mixed in the Yamuna river. PM Modi, on Wednesday, said the AAP-da people had turned desperate fearing their defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. The Prime Minister added that the AAP-da's ship would sink in Yamuna.

Addressing a public meeting in Kartar Nagar here in the run-up to the February 5 assembly polls, he also likened AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who gained notoriety for duping people.

"Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped," Modi said.

"You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj. He was a known thug, but he was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said.