PM Modi Inaugurates Namo Bharat's 13-Km Delhi Corridor, Takes Ride with School Children | VIDEO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an additional 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

The inauguration ceremony took place at around 11 am, during which PM Modi interacted with schoolchildren while taking a ride on the Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station. Footage of his interaction with the students has surfaced, showing them presenting him with handmade portraits depicting the vision of a ‘New India.’

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi shared a message on X, stating, “The people of Delhi now want a government completely dedicated to the welfare of the people along with the all-round development of the capital. With this resolve, I will get an opportunity to communicate with my family members here today at around 1 pm.”

Passenger Operations Begin at 5 PM

Passenger operations on the newly inaugurated stretch will begin at 5 pm on Sunday, with trains available to the public at a frequency of 15 minutes. The fare for travel from New Ashok Nagar Station, the first operational station heading from Delhi to Meerut, to Meerut South is set at ₹150 for the standard coach and ₹225 for the premium coach.

With this inauguration, the operational stretch of the Namo Bharat Corridor has expanded to 55 km, covering a total of 11 stations. The commencement of operations on this section has established a direct connection between Meerut city and the national capital, Delhi, via the Namo Bharat Corridor. This connectivity reduces travel time by one-third, allowing commuters to travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in just under 40 minutes.

Expanded Operational Stretch

With this inauguration, the operational stretch of the Namo Bharat Corridor has been extended to 55 km, covering a total of 11 stations. The commencement of operations on this section has established a direct connection between Meerut city and the national capital, Delhi. This connectivity significantly reduces travel time, enabling commuters to travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in just under 40 minutes.