PM Modi Launches LIC's 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' to Empower Women as Insurance Agents

Panipat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday formally unveiled the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana, aimed at empowering women with financial awareness and making them insurance agents.

This Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) initiative aims to empower women aged 18 to 70 who have completed Class X.

Women will undergo specialised training and receive a stipend for three years to enhance financial literacy and promote insurance awareness.

After completing their training, they can work as LIC agents, with graduate Bima Sakhis also eligible for Development Officer roles in LIC.

The Prime Minister ceremonially distributed appointment certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis, highlighting the PM Jan Dhan Yojana's role in ensuring seamless delivery of services directly to bank accounts, especially benefiting women and streamlining processes.

"I congratulate all the sisters of the country. A few years ago, I had the privilege of starting the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign from Panipat. It had a positive impact not only in Haryana but in the entire country. Now, after 10 years, 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' has been started for sisters and daughters from this land of Panipat. Our Panipat has become a symbol of women's power," the PM said at the event in Panipat.

This initiative will boost India's 'Insurance for All' mission, he added.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has set a goal to achieve complete insurance saturation by 2047.

"To empower women, it is very important that they get ample opportunities to move forward and every obstacle in their way is removed," the prime minister added.

He also lauded all the women who are under some or the other self-help groups.

During the programme, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Main Campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal. The project, covering 495 acres across the main campus and six regional research stations, will be developed at a cost of over ₹700 crore.