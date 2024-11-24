Violence Erupts During Protest Over Sambhal Mosque Survey; 3 Killed, 20 Cops among Injured

Three people were killed as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque here clashed with security personnel on Sunday.

The protesters tried to torch vehicles and pelted stones at the police who used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob. "Shots were fired by the miscreants and some pellets struck our policemen. We are investigating where the shots were fired from, particularly in the Deepa Sarai area," an officer said.

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since Tuesday when the Jama Masjid was surveyed on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple stood at the site.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "Three people, identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman, have been killed. Some policemen, including the gunner of the superintendent of police, have also been injured." Ten people, including two women, have been detained and a probe has been launched, an official said, adding some people even set afire some motorcycles parked on the roadside.

The official said the accused in the violence would be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The trouble started on Sunday morning when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team began their work in the Shahi Jama Masjid.

District officials said the survey was planned in the morning to avoid interference with the mosque prayers that are usually held in the afternoon.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP, saying the ruling party, government and the administration orchestrated the violence "to divert attention from electoral malpractice".

According to the local administration, a second survey by an "Advocate Commissioner" as part of a court-ordered examination into the disputed site started around 7 am and a crowd began gathering there.

"The survey was proceeding peacefully until a group of people gathered near the mosque and began raising slogans. When the police attempted to clear the area, a group of miscreants in the crowd started pelting stones at the police," said the Moradabad divisional commissioner.

He said the people involved in the violence were likely incited by individuals with vested interests aiming to disrupt peace in the area.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, "The police used minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control." He said those who engaged in stone pelting and those who incited them will be identified and action taken against them.

"We are in the process of registering an FIR in the incident. The accused will also be booked under the NSA," the police officer added.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia said, "Some miscreants resorted to stone pelting but the situation is peaceful now. Around 10 people have been detained in connection with the stone-pelting incident. They are being interrogated." Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar told PTI that the situation was under control in Sambhal.

"We are monitoring everything. All police and civil administration officials are handling the situation on the spot. They are patrolling those areas. Anti-social elements will be identified very soon and strict action will be taken against them," the director general of police (DGP) said.