PM Modi's Reality Check Question To Congress On Caste Politics in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into Congress on Tuesday saying for some people, speaking about caste has become a fashion, as he replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha.

As PM Modi targeted the Congress for not doing enough for the backward classes, he posed a question before the House and asked, “Have there even been 3 MPs simultaneously from the same family of SC community? I also ask, tell me if there ever were 3 MPs simultaneously from the same family belonging to the ST community...” adding there is a vast difference between their words and actions.

"For some people, speaking about caste is fashion. For the last 30 years, OBC MPs have been demanding that OBC Commission be granted Constitutional status. Those who see a benefit in casteism today did not think of the OBC community back then. We granted Constitutional status to the OBC Commission. SC, ST and OBC get more opportunities in every sector - we have worked very strongly towards this. I pose an important question to the citizens through this House - have there even been 3 MPs simultaneously from the same family of SC community? I also ask, tell me if there ever were 3 MPs simultaneously from the same family belonging to the ST community...There is a vast difference between their words and actions...," PM Modi said.

PM Modi taunts Rahul Gandhi on Foreign Policy

Continuing addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi further lashed out at Rahul Gandhi saying some people until they speak on foreign policy they won't appear as mature.

“While discussing the President's Address, foreign policy was also discussed here. A few people think that they don’t appear mature if they don’t speak on foreign policy. They think that they should definitely speak on foreign policy, even if it causes harm to the country. I would like to tell such people - if they have a real interest in the subject of foreign policy, if they want to understand it and want to do something while going ahead, they should definitely read a book, 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis'...,” PM Modi said.