Published 07:39 IST, January 15th 2025
PM Modi to Inaugurate ISKCON Temple In Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra on January 15, where he will dedicate three advanced naval combatants and inaugurate the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai.
- India News
- 2 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra on January 15, where he will dedicate three advanced naval combatants and inaugurate the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai. The prime minister will commission three frontline naval combatants: INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The prime minister will commission three frontline naval combatants: INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. These commissioning ceremonies mark a major milestone in India’s defense capabilities.
Live Blog
- Listen to this article
08:05 IST, January 15th 2025
Thick fog disrupts Delhi's train schedules; light rain likely
A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Tuesday, reducing visibility to zero and disrupting train schedules, with the weather department forecasting light rain ahead.
A total of 39 trains were running late as of 6 am, with delays ranging from 30 minutes to four hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 metres) in several parts of the national capital.
"Zero visibility has prevailed over Palam since 4:30 IST, with southeasterly winds blowing at 6-8 kmph," the IMD said.
07:49 IST, January 15th 2025
Bengaluru startup launches world's highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral satellites
Bengaluru-based startup Pixxel announced the launch of three of the world's highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday.
The Firefly constellation satellites were integrated via Exolaunch and launched aboard the Transporter-12 rideshare mission with SpaceX. The launch took place around 1 am.
Pixxel organised a livescreening of the launch at its headquarters in Bengaluru.
07:48 IST, January 15th 2025
FIR against AAP for posting AI-generated videos of Modi, Shah
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly posting AI-generated photos and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the party's official X handle, police sources said.
The case was lodged under relevant sections at the North Avenue police station, they said, without giving details of the FIR.
Updated 08:05 IST, January 15th 2025