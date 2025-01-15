PM Modi to Inaugurate ISKCON Temple In Mumbai

A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Tuesday, reducing visibility to zero and disrupting train schedules, with the weather department forecasting light rain ahead.

A total of 39 trains were running late as of 6 am, with delays ranging from 30 minutes to four hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 metres) in several parts of the national capital.

"Zero visibility has prevailed over Palam since 4:30 IST, with southeasterly winds blowing at 6-8 kmph," the IMD said.