PM Modi To Meet Trump Next Week: India-US Relations Set To Get A Boost
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold bilateral talks with President Donald Trump next week during his two-day visit to the United States. According to the reports, PM Modi will embark on a two-day working visit to the US from February 12, aimed at strengthening India-US ties. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also interact with business leaders, and engage with the Indian community.
According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, PM Modi's visit will "give further direction and momentum to this important partnership." He stated that the visit reflects the importance of the India-US partnership and the bipartisan support it enjoys in the US.
The officials stated that PM Modi and President Trump will discuss various areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, technology and defence cooperation, counterterrorism and Indo-Pacific security and people-to-people relations between the two countries.
The visit is expected to result in a joint statement, outlining the future direction of India-US relations. Foreign Secretary Misri hinted at possible announcements on collaboration in the nuclear energy sector and amendments to the Civil Liability Act.
PM Modi’s Visit To France
Before his US visit, PM Modi will attend the AI Action Summit in France from February 10-12, where he will co-chair the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. During the visit, the two leaders will discuss AI applications, innovation, and cooperation between the two nations.
