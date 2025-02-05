Published 07:02 IST, February 5th 2025
PM Modi to Visit Maha Kumbh, Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam Today | LIVE
Stay tuned to Republic for real-time updates on India news.
- India News
- 3 min read
India News Today LIVE: Prime Minister Modi is set to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in the Maha Kumbh Mela today. Meanwhile, Delhi gears up for assembly elections as polls begin at 7 today. In other news, Eight workers were hospitalized after a gas leak in Andhra Pradesh.
Live Blog
For more live news updates, stay tuned to Republic World.
- Listen to this article
08:20 IST, February 5th 2025
Delhi Polls: Congress Kalkaji Candidate Alka Lamba Cast Vote, Appeals Public to Vote for Change
Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba on Wednesday cast her vote at a polling station in Madipur. She urged the voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes to bring change.
Congress party has fielded Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur assembly seat.
AAP has fielded Rakhi Birla from this seat while BJP has fielded Kailash Gangwal from the Madipur constituency assembly.
After casting her vote, Alka Lamba, who is also a Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba said, "The people of Delhi are excited because they want change and development. Now no one can stop this change. They have seen how Delhi has been taken back in the last 10 years... I hope that the voters of Delhi will come out of their homes and bring the change..."
08:12 IST, February 5th 2025
'Your vote can make Delhi most developed capital': Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged the voters to come out in large numbers in the Delhi Assembly polls and cast their ballots against false promises and the ongoing issues of polluted Yamuna, broken roads, and inadequate public services in the city.
08:11 IST, February 5th 2025
Delhi Polls: Sandeep Dikshit Cast His Vote in Jangpura
Congress candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, on Wednesday cast his vote in the Delhi assembly Election in a polling booth in Jangpura.
08:08 IST, February 5th 2025
Delhi Polls: Over 30,000 Police Personnel Forces Deployed
Delhi is on high alert for the assembly polls on Wednesday with over 30,000 police personnel and 220 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the national capital for peaceful elections.
08:10 IST, February 5th 2025
PM Modi Will Take a Holy Dip in Sangam on 5 Feb From 11:00 to 11:30
PM Modi will will reach prayagraj airport at 10:05 and take a holy dip in sangam from 11:00 to 11:30.
08:10 IST, February 5th 2025
PM Modi Urged People of Delhi to Cast Their Vote
"Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable vote. On this occasion, my special wishes to all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Remember - first vote, then refreshment!" PM Modi wrote in his post on X.
07:45 IST, February 5th 2025
Voting Begins for Delhi Assembly Elections Amid Tight Security
Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.
Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.
07:45 IST, February 5th 2025
PM Modi To Take Holy Dip At Sangam During Maha Kumbh Mela Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on February 5, as per a release.
07:45 IST, February 5th 2025
Mock Polling Begins Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, officials conducted mock polling at various polling stations across the national capital on Wednesday morning.
07:02 IST, February 5th 2025
Paid Holiday Declared for Delhi Polling Day; UP and Haryana Follow Suit
A paid holiday has been declared for employees in both government and private sectors in Delhi as polling for 70 assembly seats is set to take place on Wednesday, officials said.
07:02 IST, February 5th 2025
Embassy of India in Kathmandu Promotes Mahakumbh 2025 in Nepal
The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has been actively engaging with Nepal's tourism and media sectors to promote Mahakumbh 2025
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:20 IST, February 5th 2025