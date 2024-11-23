PM Modi To Reach BJP Headquarters At 7 PM, Deliver Victory Speech After Maharashtra Results

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the BJP headquarters in New Delhi at around 7 pm today and deliver victory speech after party's landslide visit in Maharashtra elections. The BJP has scripted a performance like never before in Maharashtra with over 80 per cent strike rate. The saffron party contested at around 150 seats and is currently leading at over 120 of them. In totality, the Mahayuti is leading at over 220 of total 288 Assembly seats in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh bypolls also, the BJP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath is leading on 6 out of 9 Assembly seats. The BJP is leading at 5, alliance partner RLD on 1 seat and Samajwadi Party on 3.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah dialled Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde to congratulate them on the election victory. The Mahayuti alliance is all set to form the government.