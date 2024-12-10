Search icon
Published 23:08 IST, December 10th 2024

Police Crack Down On Drug Peddlers In J-K's Reasi, Detain 16

As many as 16 people have been detained in a crackdown by the Jammu and Kashmir Police against drug peddlers.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Police crack down on drug peddlers in J-K's Reasi, detain 16 | Image: X/Representative

Jammu: As many as 16 people have been detained in a crackdown by the Jammu and Kashmir Police against drug peddlers, officials said on Tuesday.

Ten suspects were detained in Reasi, while six were apprehended in Katra. All of them have been booked under preventive sections and placed in judicial custody, they said.

The detainees, identified as repeat offenders, were reportedly involved in supplying drugs to youth in the region, police officials said.

They were booked following orders from the executive magistrates of Reasi and Katra.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi said the police are taking both punitive and preventive measures to combat drug peddling in the district. "While some offenders are being booked under the NDPS Act, others are being subjected to preventive action to protect future generations," the officer said.

Police also detained one Parminder Singh under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Udhampur. Singh has multiple FIRs registered against him, including cases under the NDPS Act, they said.

Singh's activities were a threat to peace and stability in the area, the police said, adding he has been lodged in the district jail in Udhampur. 

Updated 23:08 IST, December 10th 2024

