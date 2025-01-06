Prashant Kishor Detained By Patna Police Amid Hunger Strike For BPSC Exam Cancellation

Patna: Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, was detained by the Patna Police in the wee hours of Monday during a hunger strike at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. Prashant Kishor, who was sitting on a fast unto death, was demanding the cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held on December 13.

According to the reports, the police detained Kishor from Patna's Gandhi Maidan and took him to AIIMS in an ambulance. A video shared by news agency ANI showed police officials forcibly removing Kishor from the hunger strike site amid opposition from his supporters.

The BPSC exam had been marred by allegations of a question paper leak. Although the BPSC ordered a retest for a select group of candidates, Kishor continued his hunger strike, demanding a complete cancellation of the exam.