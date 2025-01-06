Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Prashant Kishor Detained By Patna Police Amid Hunger Strike For BPSC Exam Cancellation

Published 05:24 IST, January 6th 2025

Prashant Kishor Detained By Patna Police Amid Hunger Strike For BPSC Exam Cancellation

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, was detained by the Patna Police in the wee hours of Monday during a hunger strike at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Prashant Kishor Detained By Patna Police Amid Hunger Strike For BPSC Exam Cancellation | Image: ANI

Patna: Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, was detained by the Patna Police in the wee hours of Monday during a hunger strike at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. Prashant Kishor, who was sitting on a fast unto death, was demanding the cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held on December 13.

According to the reports, the police detained Kishor from Patna's Gandhi Maidan and took him to AIIMS in an ambulance. A video shared by news agency ANI showed police officials forcibly removing Kishor from the hunger strike site amid opposition from his supporters.

The BPSC exam had been marred by allegations of a question paper leak. Although the BPSC ordered a retest for a select group of candidates, Kishor continued his hunger strike, demanding a complete cancellation of the exam.

The retest was held on January 4 at 22 centres in Patna, with 5,943 students appearing for the exam. The BPSC reported that the retest was held peacefully without any incidents of misconduct or malpractices.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 05:24 IST, January 6th 2025

Recommended

Payal Kapadia Sets Sight On Golden Globes After Oscars Snub | LIVE
Entertainment News
Ziaur Rahman Barq Faces Legal Action Over Unpaid Electricity Fine
India News
CAQM Rolls Back GRAP 3 Restrictions In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves
India News
Zelenskyy Urges Global Allies To Boost Ukraine's Air Defences In Germany
World News
FIR Filed Against Manoj Jarange Over Remarks On Minister Dhananjay Munde
India News
States Of Emergency Declared As Central US Faces Heaviest Snow In Decade
India News
Streaming On OTT This Week: The Sabarmati Report, Black Warrant And More
Entertainment News
Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff At Melbourne Airport After Tyre Explosion
World News
Severe Cold Wave Grips North India: Delhi Wrapped In Thick Fog
India News
Never Say Minorities Not Safe in India: Kiren Rijiju; Owaisi Counters
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: