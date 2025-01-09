Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a Special Tourist Train for Indian Diaspora. See Pics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remotely flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora.

The train started its three-week journey from the Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi.

This train will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance across the country.

PM Modi flagged off the train from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar.



During his remarks at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas PM Modi highlighted how the diaspora's presence in India during time of festivities in the country gives them a chance to connect closer to India and lauded their value systems for seamlessly integrating with the world and at the same time carrying Indian ethos forward.

"In just a few days, the Mahakumbh will start in Prayagraj. The festival of Makar Sankranti , Magh Bihu are also coming up. There is a joyful atmosphere everywhere. For us, it was on this day in 1915 when Mahatma Gandhi came back to India after a long time abroad. Your presence in India at such a wonderful time is adding to the festive spirit", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that it was the government's responsibility to help the diaspora during a crisis situation. "We give great importance to your convenience and comfort. Your safety and welfare are our top priority. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations no matter where they are. This is one of the guiding principles of India's foreign policy today. Over the last decade, our embassies and offices have been worldwide sensitive and proactive. Earlier in many countries, people had to travel long distances to access Consular facilities. They had to wait for days for help. Now, these problems are being solved. In just the last two years, 14 embassies and Consulate have been opened. The scope of the OCI card is also being expanded. It has been extended to the PIOs of the 7th generation of Mauritius," he said.



Sharing a post on X, Ashwini Vaishnaw , Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology wrote, "Dekho Apna Desh. PM @narendramodi Ji flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora."

Earlier, PM Modi highlighted India's rapid progress in the 21st century, emphasising the country's potential to meet the global demand for skilled talent.

PM Modi during his address also asserted that the Indian government considers it their "responsibility to help the diaspora during crisis situations."

Speaking at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha , PM Modi said, "21st century India is progressing at an incredible speed and scale.

For many decades to come, India will remain a country with the world's most young and skilled population. India will fulfill the world's demand for skilled talent India has the potential to fulfill the world's demand for skilled talent." While addressing the Indian diaspora at the event, PM Modi expressed gratitude for their support and contributions. He also lauded their role in enhancing India's global reputation.

PM Modi said, "I feel very happy when I meet you all. I never forget the love and blessings I have received from you all. Today, I also want to thank you all, because of you, I get a chance to hold my head high. In the last 10 years, I have met many world leaders and they all appreciate the Indian diaspora in their respective countries. One big reason behind this is the social values you carry."

