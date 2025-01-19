Professor Siphons Off Rs 4 Crore From Gujarat University, Arrested

Gandhinagar: An associate professor working at Gujarat University accused of siphoning off Rs 4.09 crore from the animation department has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kamaljeet Lakhtaria.

Police took action after a cartographer in the Centre for Professional Courses (animation), had filed a complaint alleging academician of taking out money from the college accounts.

Took Money Out of Department's Bank Accounts

The complainant told police that the associate professor embezzled funds after taking charge as coordinator of Gujarat University’s animation department.

According to the MoUs, 30 per cent of the revenue generated from student fees was to be given to Gujarat University, while 70 per cent was retained by the animation department.

The academic professor was given the responsibility to transfer funds to the university.

Police said that financial irregularities were discovered in 2023, and an inquiry led by a retired district judge revealed that he did not remit Rs 4.09 crore owed to the university.

The professor has been produced before a local court.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, police said.

