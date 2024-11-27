Search icon
  • Pune Horror: 15-Year-OId Boy Dies by Suicide After Being Sexually Assaulted by Man

Published 10:41 IST, November 27th 2024

Pune Horror: 15-Year-OId Boy Dies by Suicide After Being Sexually Assaulted by Man

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image used for representation | Image: iStock

Pune: In a tragic incident a 15-year-old boy died by suicide after he was sexually harassed and threatened by a 26-year-old man. According to the police, the boy took the unfortunate stoep after the man threatened him to circulate the video, as per media reports.

Following this incident, an FIR was registered at a Pune police station earlier this week based on the complaint of the victim's father. The officials arrested the accused on the charges of abetment to suicide and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the report, the Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide by hanging at their house on October 15.

A senior inspector said that the initial probe revealed that the boy was receiving messages from several numbers threatening him to circulate a certain video. The officials zeroed it down to the accused who used to stand outside a mall. One day the boy met the accused a few months ago, and the latter took the teen boy to a secluded location and sexually assaulted him.

The officer further added that the accused had allegedly recorded the incident and had been sending messages to the boy threatening to circulate them, driving the boy to take the extreme step.

After the FIR was reported, the accused had been remanded in police custody.

Updated 10:56 IST, November 27th 2024

