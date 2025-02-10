Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Pune Reports 7th Death Due To Rare Neurological Disorder GBS, Health Department On High Alert

Published 21:47 IST, February 10th 2025

Pune Reports 7th Death Due To Rare Neurological Disorder GBS, Health Department On High Alert

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man in Pune, taking the total death toll to 7.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune Reports 7th Death Due To Rare Neurological Disorder GBS, Health Department On High Alert | Image: Representative image

Pune: Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man in Pune, taking the total death toll to 7. The Maharashtra Health officials confirmed the seventh death on Monday. 

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 192 suspected patients have been detected to date, with 167 patients confirmed to have GBS.

Out of the 167 confirmed cases, 91 patients have been discharged, while 48 are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 21 are on ventilators. The cases have been reported from various areas, including Pune Municipal Corporation (39), newly added villages in the PMC area (91), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (29), Pune Rural (25), and other districts (8).

The Health Department has confirmed one death due to GBS, while six other suspected deaths are being investigated. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to contain the spread of the disease.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:47 IST, February 10th 2025

Recommended

NHRC Cracks Down on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Filthy Remarks
Entertainment News
No ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for Delhi’s Next CM; BJP Demands Bungalow Restoration
India News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Utility News
Inside Ranveer Allahbadia’s Lifestyle: Net Worth, Properties, and More
Viral News
Who is Ranveer Allahbadia? The Man in Freefall After Filthy Comment on..
India News
'Hope To Make A Comeback': Shardul Thakur Eyes India Return
SportFit
Trump Join Trolls In 'Booing' Swift As Singer Ditches Blake Amid Lawsuit
Entertainment News
OpenAI Set To Finalise First Custom Chip Design This Year
Tech News
The Fallout Of Allahbadia’s Lewd Comment | 8 Lingering Questions
Entertainment News
Guwahati Police Registers FIR Against Ranveer Allahbadia, Others
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: