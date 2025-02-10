Pune Reports 7th Death Due To Rare Neurological Disorder GBS, Health Department On High Alert

Pune: Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man in Pune, taking the total death toll to 7. The Maharashtra Health officials confirmed the seventh death on Monday.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 192 suspected patients have been detected to date, with 167 patients confirmed to have GBS.

Out of the 167 confirmed cases, 91 patients have been discharged, while 48 are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 21 are on ventilators. The cases have been reported from various areas, including Pune Municipal Corporation (39), newly added villages in the PMC area (91), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (29), Pune Rural (25), and other districts (8).