Published 03:00 IST, February 10th 2025
Punjab Government Launches WhatsApp Helpline For NRIs In Distress
The Punjab government has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number, 90-56-009-884, to provide assistance to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) facing difficulties.
- India News
- 1 min read
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number, 90-56-009-884, to provide assistance to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) facing difficulties. This initiative aims to ensure that NRIs receive timely support and resolution to their problems. The Punjab government's move has come up after the Trump administration deported Indian nationals who entered the United States illegally and were caught without valid documents.
According to the reports, complaints received on the WhatsApp number will be forwarded to the relevant government department and the additional director general of police (NRI wing) of the Punjab Police. This streamlined process ensures that concerns are addressed promptly and efficiently.
For more information, NRIs can visit the official website, nri.punjab.gov.in. Administrative Reforms and NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal emphasised that his department is committed to facilitating the countersigning and attestation of various documents for NRIs.
The government is working to make it easier for Punjabis living abroad to obtain essential documents, such as birth, medical, driving, and education certificates, as well as police clearance. This initiative demonstrates the government's efforts to support and empower the NRI community.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 03:00 IST, February 10th 2025