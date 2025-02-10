Punjab Government Launches WhatsApp Helpline For NRIs In Distress

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number, 90-56-009-884, to provide assistance to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) facing difficulties. This initiative aims to ensure that NRIs receive timely support and resolution to their problems. The Punjab government's move has come up after the Trump administration deported Indian nationals who entered the United States illegally and were caught without valid documents.

According to the reports, complaints received on the WhatsApp number will be forwarded to the relevant government department and the additional director general of police (NRI wing) of the Punjab Police. This streamlined process ensures that concerns are addressed promptly and efficiently.

For more information, NRIs can visit the official website, nri.punjab.gov.in. Administrative Reforms and NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal emphasised that his department is committed to facilitating the countersigning and attestation of various documents for NRIs.