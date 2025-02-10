Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Punjab Man Dies of Heart Attack While Travelling to US Via Donkey Route; Family Blames Agents, Seeks Justice

Published 08:08 IST, February 10th 2025

Punjab Man Dies of Heart Attack While Travelling to US Via Donkey Route; Family Blames Agents, Seeks Justice

His family, who paid ₹36 lakh to travel agents for safe passage, has accused them of fraud and demanded strict action, according to multiple media reports.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Punjab Man Dies of Heart Attack While Travelling to US Via Donkey Route; Family Blames Agents, Seeks Justice | Image: X

Amritsar: A 33-year-old man from Punjab died of a heart attack while attempting to illegally enter the US through the ‘Donkey Route.’ Gurpreet, a resident of Ramdas, collapsed near the Guatemala-Mexico border. His family, who paid ₹36 lakh to travel agents for safe passage, has accused them of fraud and demanded strict action, according to multiple media reports. 

Family Blames Travel Agents  

Gurpreet’s family alleged that the agents misled them with false promises of a safe journey. They claim the agents assured them of a smooth passage, but instead, Gurpreet was subjected to extreme conditions, leading to his death. 

Man Dies Amid US Crackdown on Illegal Migrants

Illegal immigration has become a serious issue, with hundreds of Indians taking dangerous routes to reach countries like the U.S. Recently, the U.S. deported 104 Indian immigrants, including people from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat. The deportees arrived in Amritsar on February 5 via a US military aircraft, triggering controversy over reports that Indian civilians were handcuffed and chained during transit.  

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the US deportation matter in Parliament, stressing the need to crack down on Illegal Migration.  "The House will appreciate that our focus should be on a strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry while taking steps to ease visas for legitimate travelers," he said.  

The Dangers of the ‘Donkey Route’  

The ‘Donkey Route’ is an illegal immigration pathway where people are smuggled through multiple countries under inhumane conditions. Many face extreme hardships, illnesses, and even death while attempting to reach their destination. Officials have warned against such risky travel and urged people not to fall prey to fraudulent agents.  

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:08 IST, February 10th 2025

Recommended

Happy Teddy Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, And Images To Share With Partner
Lifestyle News
Trump at Super Bowl: 1st US President in Office to Attend NFL's Game
World News
BCCI's Jasprit Bumrah Stance Revealed As Champions Trophy Deadline Nears
SportFit
Tiger Grabs Boy's Shirt, His 'Mother Will Scold Me' Request Goes Viral
Viral News
Maha Kumbh: President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Woman Dies of Heart Attack at a Wedding, Disturbing Video Emerges
India News
Committed to Owning Gaza: Trump Persistent Amid Call to Renew Ceasefire
World News
Honk At Your Own Risk: Violators In Noida May Face Heavy Fines
India News
Bangladesh Launches ‘Operation Devil Hunt’, Arrests 1308 Nationwide
World News
Punjab Government Launches WhatsApp Helpline For NRIs In Distress
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: