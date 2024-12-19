Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  Punjab Woman Tampers Passport To Hide Arrival Date To India From Parents

Published 17:55 IST, December 19th 2024

Punjab Woman Tampers Passport To Hide Arrival Date To India From Parents

The woman had changed the dates in her passport to conceal the fact that she had arrived in India earlier than she had told her family.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Punjab Woman Tampers Passport To Hide Arrival Date To India From Parents | Image: Shutterstock/Representative

New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman from Punjab was arrested by immigration authorities after they discovered irregularities in her passport, reportedly related to her attempts to conceal details of her recent travels. The woman was attempting to leave India and fly to Toronto for a new job when the discrepancies were noticed.

According to media reports, the woman had studied in Canada for five years and had returned to India to visit her parents. She was scheduled to leave India and head back to Toronto to begin a new job. However, authorities flagged her passport when they discovered that it had been tampered with.

It was later revealed that the woman had changed the dates in her passport to conceal the fact that she had arrived in India earlier than she had told her family. The woman reportedly wanted to hide the fact that she had met a male friend before visiting her parents.

“She said that her parents were unaware of her early arrival on September 28. She did not want her parents to know about it as she had gone to meet her friend,” a police official said.  The woman has now been charged with cheating and forgery.

 

Updated 17:55 IST, December 19th 2024

