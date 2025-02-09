Race For Manipur CM Begins: Who Will Succeed N Biren Singh?

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on Friday, pushing to the increasing political instability in the state, with speculations rising over the potential new CM.

Following the resignation of Biren Singh, there are speculations that three prominent leaders namely, Th Biswajit, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, and State BJP president A Sharda being considered as possible candidates for the post of Chief Minister, according to sources.

Possible Faces for the Manipur CM's Post?

Thongam Biswajit Singh

BJP's Thongam Biswajit Singh a member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, representing the Thongju constituency in Imphal East district.

According to reports, Th Biswajit with several other MLAs are camping in the national capital.

Biswajit was a contender for the CM post when the BJP secured a second consecutive term in 2023.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh

A BJP politician, who served as Cabinet Minister for Municipal Administration Housing Development and Education Department in Second Biren Singh ministry.

He had recently been in New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah , returned to Imphal on Thursday, as per reports.

Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi

She was the National Vice President of BJP from 2014 to 2016 and is currently serving as the State President of BJP in Manipur.

A Sharda, State BJP president, along with senior leader Sambit Patra and 14 BJP and NPF MLAs, accompanied Biren Singh during his visit to the governor this evening.

'Been an honour to serve the people of Manipur': Biren Resigns

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday resigned from the position of Chief Minister and handed over the letter of resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Biren in his resignation letter wrote, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far”

"I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri," he added.