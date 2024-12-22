'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer...': Giriraj Singh Reveals Injured BJP MPs' Shocking Allegations

New Delhi: A protest in the Parliament over the Ambedkar issue took a violent turn with serious allegations of physical assault on Rahul Gandhi after two senior BJP MPs were seriously injured in the scuffle. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has now revealed shocking allegations on the Congress leaders, made by the injured BJP MPs Chandra Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput; they said Gandhi ‘attacked like a bouncer’.

‘Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer…’

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Sunday that BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput who were injured during the alleged scuffle in the Parliament told him that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi 'attacked' them ‘like a bouncer’ would do adding that it was very 'shameful'. Singh told ANI said that both the BJP MPs are unwell and the next decision on their health will be taken by the doctors.

"There is a swelling on the back of the head of Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi is feeling dizzy. They both are not feeling well and the next decision will be taken by the doctors...BJP MP Pratap Sarangi told me that Rahul Gandhi behaved with me the way a bouncer does...They told me that Rahul Gandhi attacked like a bouncer and this is very shameful...He deliberately wanted to indulge in a scuffle," the Union Minister said.

Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate

Rahul Gandhi has been in trouble ever since the protests in the Parliament on the ongoing Ambedkar issue took a violent turn and it was alleged that Rahul Gandhi physically assaulted two senior BJP MPs, Chandra Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after being seriously injured. Following the assaultgate allegations, an FIR has been registered against the Congress leader and investigation is underway.

Is Rahul Gandhi Fit to Be the Leader of Opposition?

Rahul Gandhi’s repeated misconduct raises serious questions about his eligibility to be the Leader of Opposition. From his infamous unsolicited hug to the Prime Minister to his mocking wink in Parliament, he has consistently shown a lack of respect for the dignity of the House. His flying kiss aimed at women members was not only inappropriate but deeply disrespectful. Adding to this is his violent behaviour during the Makar Dwar chaos, where he is accused of pushing elderly BJP MPs, including a woman parliamentarian, Nagaland’s Phangnon Konyak. Such actions display a troubling pattern of arrogance and disregard for parliamentary norms.