Rahul Gandhi Continues To Lead Congress' Catastrophe In Elections: Numbers Decode

Election Results 2024: Assembly elections results in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Assam and West Bengal have been declared and once again its not a favourable outcome for the Congress party.

The Mahayuti's Tsunami in Maharashtra completely wiped out the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and restricted it to just 45 seats. While Maharashtra saw a complete rout of the MVA, Jharkhand has come out as a breather for the INDIA bloc particularly to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) but not so for the Congress.

Building upon the momentum it gained in Lok Sabha polls, Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, once again failed to impress the voters in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam and even Jharkhand.

Rahul Gandhi lead's Congress' catastrophe in elections, but how?

Maharashtra results 2024

Congress contested on a total of 101 seats in Maharashtra but managed to win just 15 seats. In 2019 elections, it won 44 seats. So from 44, the Congress came down to 15, given that they contested on more seats this time then the last election.

Jharkhand results 2024

Congress contested on 30 seats and managed to win just 16. However, the INIDA bloc won the state with 56 seats comprising JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI (ML) (L). In 2019 also, the Congress won 16 seats only. So after 5 years, its growth remained stagnant.

Bypoll results

The Congress contested bypolls on 33 out of 48 seats but won only 7 of them. Out of these 7 seats, the Congress won 3 in Karnataka, two in Kerala – one each in Assembly and Parliamentary constituency, one each in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Overall, the Congress party contested on a total of 164 seats but registered victory in just 38 of them. The only face-saver for the Congress is Karnataka, where it managed a 100 per cent strike rate. The Grand Old Party conducted 3 seats and won all of them.

In a slight comparison, since 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a total of 549 seats went for elections out of which BJP won 231 while Congress just managed to win 75 of them.

So, for the Congress party winning just 38 out of the 164 seats is a performance which it seriously needs to introspect.

Rahul welomes Jharkhand results, calls Maharashtra unexpected

Rahul Gandhi said that the INDIA bloc's victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls is a one for the protection of the Constitution as well as of water, forest and land, even as he described the Maharashtra poll results as "unexpected" and said his party will analyse the election outcome in the state in detail.

In a post in Hindi on X, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha thanked the voters of Jharkhand as well as those who voted for the INDIA opposition bloc in Maharashtra.

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Jharkhand for giving a huge mandate to INDIA. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Hemant Sorenji, all the workers of the Congress and the JMM for this victory.

"This victory of the alliance in the state is a victory for the protection of water, forest and land, along with that of the Constitution," he said.

"The results of Maharashtra are unexpected and we will analyse those in detail," Gandhi said as he thanked the voters of the state for their support and all the party workers for their hard work.

The former Congress chief also lauded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her victory on her poll debut from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and said she will transform Wayanad into a beacon of progress with her dedication.

"I feel immense pride as my family in Wayanad has placed its trust in Priyanka. I know she will lead with courage, compassion and unwavering dedication to transform our cherished Wayanad into a beacon of progress and prosperity," he said in another post on X.

Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin on Saturday. The seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad in the parliamentary polls held in April-May.