'Rahul Jinping...': BJP's Sharp Attack After Congress Leader Mentions China '34 Times in 45-Minute' Lok Sabha Speech

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly mentioning “China” in his 45-minute speech during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. Addressing a presser, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra mocked Gandhi as “Rahul Jinping” — a reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping — and quipped that the former Congress president must be hoping to be born as a Chinese citizen in his next life.

"... I feel like addressing him as 'Rahul Jinping'. He took China's name 34 times... He must be praying that he gets to be Chinese in his next life... Rahul Gandhi said that manufacturing in China is high and India is lagging... From 2004-14, the trade deficit between India and China was 25 times high... He said that only 1-2 companies are given importance in the banking sector and poor people are being neglected... PM Modi gave loans to 51 crore people under the MUDRA scheme... Congress was against the UPI system... Today, 500 million transactions are taking place through UPI...", said BJP MP Sambit Patra.

Echoing similar remarks, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also lambasted the LoP for mentioning ‘China’ 34 times in his 45-minute speech.

On X, Malviya shared a video compiling the instances where Rahul Gandhi referenced China during his speech. “Rahul Gandhi mentioned China 34 times in his 45-minute speech," Malviya said.

What Rahul Gandhi Said in Parliament?

Rahul Gandhi addressed the India-China border issue, stating that Beijing is now “sitting on over 4,000 sq km of our land." He also accused the Army of contradicting the government's claim that no land had been surrendered to China.

“The Prime Minister has denied it and the Army has contradicted the Prime Minister that China is sitting on 4000 sq km of our territory," Gandhi asserted.

He also raised concerns about India’s defence sector being heavily dependent on Chinese imports, warning that in the event of conflict, the country would be reliant on Chinese-made components.

“If and when we fight a war with China, we will be fighting with Chinese electric motors, Chinese batteries, and Chinese optics, and we will be buying Chinese motors, Chinese optics, and Chinese batteries," he said.

In response, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confronted Gandhi in Parliament, accusing him of spreading false narratives. “How can you say this… you are speaking lies," Rijiju said while objecting to Gandhi’s comments.