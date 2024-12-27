Rajnandgaon Tragedy: Couple, 3-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Mysterious House Fire

Rajnandgaon: A couple and their 3-year-old daughter were found suspiciously charred to death in a house in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Friday. A police official said that the bodies of the three were recovered on December 27 and were preserved in the mortuary of a hospital for an autopsy test. During the preliminary inquiry, a cooking gas cylinder was found placed outside the bedroom in a suspicious condition.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and launched a probe to determine the reason behind the fire that gutted the lives of three people. The police are also questioning the other family members and relatives of the victims.

Chhattisgarh Police Launches Probe To Ascertain Cause Of Fire Incident

A senior police official identified the deceased as Bhagwat Sinha (40), his wife Tanu (35) and their daughter Bhavya. The bodies of the three deceased were discovered at 11 am in their house in Bhanwarmara village under Basantpur police station limits, the official confirmed.

"The incident came to light when Bhagwat's nephew reached the house. The door was locked from inside and repeated knocks yielded no response, after which he entered through the rear door. On spotting the three charred bodies in the bedroom, he alerted police," the official informed.

"A cooking gas cylinder was found outside the bedroom. Its pipe was brought into the room through the side of the door. A stove lighter has also been found on the spot. The back door was open. A probe is underway covering all these angles," he added.

Villagers told police they were unaware of any dispute involving Bhagwat, who runs a grocery shop, or his kin, the official said.