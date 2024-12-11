Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How Kapoors Spent a Week Preparing For Big Meeting With PM Modi

New Delhi: On Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, the Kapoor family traveled to Delhi on December 11 to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the event. The photos and video clips of the meeting have since gone viral.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the Kapoor family spent an entire week preparing for their pivotal meeting with Prime Minister Modi. He shared that they were keen to ensure they made a positive impression during the meeting.

Ranbir Kapoor also shared an interesting moment in the meeting, revealing how the family debated whether to address Prime Minister Modi as "Prime Minister Ji" or "Pradhan Mantri Ji."

PM Modi gave a funny reply by saying that even he (PM Modi) considers himself as a member of Kapoor family, you can call me whatever you feel like.

On December 10, the Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to a film festival celebrating the legacy of Raj Kapoor, the legendary figure in Indian cinema.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of photos from the memorable meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Instagram. In the first picture, Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt , Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and other members of the Kapoor family are seen smiling as they pose with the Prime Minister.