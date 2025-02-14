Ranveer Allahbadia Moves Supreme Court Challenging Nationwide FIRs Against Him

Mumbai: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, on Friday, sought the intervention of the Supreme Court challenging the multiple FIRs that have been registered against him across the country over his alleged recent comments on parents and sex during comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show on YouTube.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the submissions of Allahbadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud.

The bench said the plea would be listed in the coming two to three days.

Chandrachud sought an urgent hearing as Allahbadia had been summoned by the Assam Police on Friday.

Assam Police on Thursday summoned Allahbadia and comedian Ashish Chanchlani, asking them to be present in person in connection with the case.

Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain said a team of the cyber police, which is currently in Mumbai, summoned the duo but was yet to issue summons to three others also named in the case.

Summons will also be served to Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija, who will have to be present in person within four days.

A complaint was filed with the crime branch by a Guwahati resident and during an inquiry, it was found that the five named in the FIR were present at one episode of the show.

''We registered a case and following a preliminary investigation, a police team left for Mumbai,'' he said.

The case was registered on Monday against them and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a publicly accessible online show.