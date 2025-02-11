'Rehearsal For Next Elections?': Netizens React as Saurabh Bharadwaj Gets Emotional After AAP's Delhi Poll Drubbing

New Delhi: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, outgoing Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj got emotional while addressing his supporters. Speaking about his defeat, he said that he has accepted the verdict with a ‘spirit of sportsmanship’ but was deeply moved by the emotions of his party workers.

As he addressed his supporters, Bharadwaj, who contested from the Greater Kailash constituency, struggled to hold back tears. He suddenly turned away from the microphone to compose himself before continuing. "I was taking it in the spirit of sportsmanship, but when I saw people crying, I became emotional too,” he said in a shaking voice.

A widely shared video of the speech shows Bharadwaj thanking his supporters for their hard work. "Everyone gave their best effort, and I am extremely proud of all of you," he told them.

‘Rehearsal For Next Elections?’

After Bhardwaj's video surfaced on online, Netizens called it tactics and said that he is started preparing for the next election with this emotional stunt.

A user wrote, “rehearsal for next elections. where is his master of art creator".

BJP ’s Landslide Win in Delhi

Bharadwaj lost to BJP candidate Shikha Roy by 3,188 votes. Roy secured 49,594 votes, while Bharadwaj received 46,406. Congress' Garvit Singhvi finished third with 6,711 votes.

The BJP registered a landslide victory, winning 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. AAP, which had dominated the last two elections—winning 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020—saw its tally crash to just 22. Congress, meanwhile, failed to open its account for the third consecutive time.

A Major Political Shift in Greater Kailash

The results were surprising shift in Greater Kailash, a seat that Bharadwaj had previously won with comfortable margins. In 2020, he had defeated Roy by 16,809 votes, securing 60,372 votes against the BJP candidate’s 43,563. In 2015, he had won by 14,583 votes against the BJP’s Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya.

BJP Set to Stake Claim to Power