Rekha Gupta Net Worth: ₹73 Lakh in Bank, Properties in Rohini & Shalimar Bagh | Delhi’s New CM Owns Assets Worth Crores

New Delhi: Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta has been named the new Chief Minister of Delhi, making her the fourth woman to hold the post after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi. Gupta was elected as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during the BJP legislature party meeting. The party's victory marks its return to power in the capital after more than 26 years.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Net Worth

Gupta, the newly named Chief Minister of Delhi, has declared assets worth approximately ₹5.3 crore in her election affidavit. This includes liabilities of ₹1.2 crore. A law graduate, Gupta has financial investments across various sectors.

Cash, Bank Deposits & Investments

Rekha Gupta holds ₹1.48 lakh in cash, while her bank accounts have deposits amounting to ₹72.94 lakh. She has also invested ₹53 lakh in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policies.

Stock Market Investments

Gupta has invested in shares of Keshav Sahakari Bank and Hindustan Samachar Limited, with a total investment exceeding ₹9.29 lakh. Additionally, she and her spouse hold multiple LIC policies worth ₹53.68 lakh.

Jewelry & Luxury Possessions

Rekha Gupta owns 225 grams of gold jewelry, valued at ₹18 lakh, whereas her husband possesses 135 grams, worth ₹11 lakh. Interestingly, the newly appointed CM does not own a car, but her husband has a Maruti XL6, priced at ₹4.33 lakh.

Real Estate Holdings

Gupta owns two properties in Rohini and Shalimar Bagh, while her husband also has a house in Rohini. The combined worth of these properties is ₹2.60 crore.

Total Wealth

With ₹2.72 crore in movable assets and ₹2.60 crore in immovable properties, Rekha Gupta’s total net worth stands at ₹5.3 crore.

Meanwhile, the CM-designate met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas, officially staking a claim to form a BJP-led government. She, along with her Cabinet, will take the oath of office at Ramlila Ground on Thursday.