Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Reliance Supports Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh 2025 with ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ Initiative

Published 11:35 IST, February 5th 2025

Reliance Supports Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh 2025 with ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ Initiative

The ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ initiative by Reliance Foundation is designed to make the pilgrimage experience as comfortable as possible for millions of devotees.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Reliance Supports Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh 2025 with ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ Initiative | Image: Reliance Foundation

Prayagraj: As millions of devotees gather for the world’s largest religious event, the Maha Kumbh 2025, Reliance Industries Limited has launched the ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ initiative to provide support to pilgrims attending the sacred gathering.

Guided by the Reliance's ‘We Care’ philosophy, the initiative aims to offer essential services such as free meals, healthcare, safe transportation, and improved connectivity. Through this effort, Reliance is ensuring that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual journey without worrying about their basic needs or safety.

To expand the reach of this service, Reliance is collaborating with several prominent spiritual organizations, including the Sharada Peeth Math Trust Dwarka, Niranjani Akhara, and Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Anant Ambani , Director of Reliance Industries Limited, highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, “It is said that when we serve Teerth Yatris, we too are blessed. Our services at this once-in-a-lifetime event are designed to support the most vulnerable pilgrims, ensuring their well-being throughout their spiritual journey.” He added, “We firmly believe in our ‘We Care’ philosophy. At the Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest religious and cultural congregation, we have the opportunity to serve and ensure the health, welfare, and safety of lakhs of pilgrims, making their journey safer, smoother, and more comfortable.”

Services Provided Under 'Teerth Yatri Seva'

The ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ initiative by Reliance Foundation is designed to make the pilgrimage experience as comfortable as possible for millions of devotees.

Reliance volunteers are providing free meals and water to pilgrims. In addition, 24/7 medical facilities have been set up across several camps, offering separate wards for men and women, outpatient services, and even dental care.

Reliance is also addressing women’s health needs by distributing free sanitary napkins to female pilgrims.

For elderly devotees and those with mobility challenges, Reliance has deployed electric vehicles and golf carts within the Kumbh Mela grounds, ensuring easier access to sacred areas.

Special transportation services have also been arranged from Prayagraj to the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers to ensure that all pilgrims can reach this holy site without difficulty.

Reliance’s Jio has enhanced mobile network services in Prayagraj, installing new 4G and 5G towers and upgrading existing infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity.

Additionally, in collaboration with the district administration, Reliance has provided life jackets to enhance the safety of both pilgrims and boatmen on the river. The initiative is also supporting law enforcement agencies by setting up water stations, barricades, and watchtowers to facilitate public safety and smooth operations during the event.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has set up Camp Ashrams, providing dedicated rest areas for pilgrims. With these thoughtful provisions, Reliance aims to ensure that the spiritual journey of the pilgrims is not only meaningful but also comfortable and safe.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:52 IST, February 5th 2025

Anant Ambani Maha Kumbh

Recommended

Delhi Polls 2025 LIVE: AAP-BJP-Cong, 3-Way Contest for Capital's Throne
Election News
India Important Market for AI, Should Be Among Leaders: CEO Sam Altman
Tech News
Professor Offers to Quit as Video of Her 'Marrying' Student Is Viral
India News
Maha Kumbh: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Watch: PM Modi Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh Visit
India News
Trump to Sign Order Barring Transgender Female Athletes from Competing
World News
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Maha Kumbh, to Meet Saints Shortly
India News
Justin Bieber To Pay $300 Million Alimony Post Divorce From Hailey?
Entertainment News
27 Year Old Man Man Caught With Rs 12.9 Lakh Ganja in Thane, Arrested
India News
BREAKING: Several Noida Schools Evacuated After Getting Bomb Threats
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: