RG Kar Horror: SC to Hear Suo Motu Petition Today Amid Demand For Sanjay Roy's Death Penalty | LIVE | Image: PTI

The Supreme Court to hear suo moto case related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital today.

This development follows a Kolkata court’s ruling on January 20 sentencing Sanjay Roy to imprisonment till death for the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor, fueling widespread demand for death penalty.

Anirban Das, the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Sealdah court, had held Roy guilty of the crime committed against the postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9 last year.

