Published 16:43 IST, January 22nd 2025
BCCI Clarifies Speculations On Rohit Sharma Not Travelling To Pakistan For Opening Ceremony Of Champions Trophy
The BCCI has revealed that it will follow all ICC uniform related rules ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. They however remained tightlipped Rohit going to PAK.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The Champions Trophy and Rohit Sharma during 2023 ODI World Cup | Image: X/@therealpcb/AP
The BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has stated that the BCCI will follow every uniform related ICC rule during the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy . He also revealed that it is yet to be decided whether Rohit Sharma will travel to Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy.
(This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly)
Updated 16:44 IST, January 22nd 2025