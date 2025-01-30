Search icon
Published 15:01 IST, January 30th 2025

RGI Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

The RGI airport here received a bomb threat call but it was found to be hoax.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
RGI Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat | Image: PTI

Hyderabad: The RGI airport here received a bomb threat call but it was found to be hoax, police said on Thursday.

A person called police dialing '100' on January 29 afternoon and gave a bomb threat. Appropriate measures were taken at the airport. An alert is already in force at the airport in view of Republic Day.

The caller, a resident of Kamareddy district of Telangana, was mentally unsound, police added.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:01 IST, January 30th 2025

