RJD MP Sanjay Yadav Receives Extortion Call for Rs 20 Crore

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav on Sunday alleged that he received an extortion call from a person who demanded Rs 20 crore from him.

Yadav said the caller threatened him with dire consequences if he did not pay the money.

The police registered an FIR in this regard.

“I received an extortion call from a person on Saturday and the caller demanded Rs 20 crore. He also threatened me with dire consequences. I filed a complaint with the Sachivalaya police station in this regard," Yadav told PTI.

He, however, refused to divulge the name of the caller.