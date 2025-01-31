Row Over 'Poison in Yamuna' Claim: Arvind Kejriwal Slams EC and Haryana CM, Submits Reply

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal went to the Election Commission's office here on Friday and furnished his reply to the poll body over its notice to him on his "poison mixed" in Yamuna water remark.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

The former Delhi chief minister went to the Election Commission's office without an appointment.

Sources from the Election Commission (EC) said that they accepted the meetings as a "special case" as campaigning in Delhi is at its peak.

"The Commission accepted the manner of meeting with Arvind Kejriwal today as a special case, altering its earlier schedule in view of the thick of the campaign period in Delhi and for leaving no scope for complaint for any stakeholders," an EC source said.

"The Commission gave a patient hearing to Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his statements on Yamuna poisoning and mass genocide," the source added.

Talking to reporters after Kejriwal's meeting with the Election Commission, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that his party chief gave the poll panel a detailed reply.

"Kejriwal told them in detail how a conspiracy was hatched by the BJP to send poisonous water to Delhi. The Election Commission has said they will conduct a probe," Singh told reporters.

Before visiting the Election Commission's office, Kejriwal told reporters that the language of the second notice hints that the poll body has already decided their action.

He alleged that the poll body is "shooting the messenger" by targeting the AAP for raising its voice.

Kejriwal said that it was a political conspiracy to force half of Delhi to thirst because of "poisonous" water having high ammonia to defame the AAP during the elections.

"I want to congratulate the people of Delhi that our struggle has been successful and the ammonia level in Yamuna which was 7 ppm since January 26-27 has now come down to 2.1 ppm now," the AAP chief said.

Kejriwal on Thursday accused the EC and its chief election commissioner of indulging in politics over his statement and claimed that Yamuna water supplied from Haryana to Delhi has high levels of ammonia content.

The EC served him two notices seeking a reply over his allegation that the BJP government mixed "poison" in Yamuna water for Delhi attempting a "genocide" in the city.

Kejriwal said on Friday that he saved Delhi from an artificial water crisis to influence the polls, but the EC served him notices.

Kejriwal, who is contesting the Delhi polls from the New Delhi seat, was asked to share details of engineers, location and methodology of detecting the "poison" by the Delhi Jal Board staff by Friday 11 am failing which the Commission will be free to take appropriate decisions in the matter.