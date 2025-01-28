Rs 17.6 Cr Worth of Marijuana and Drugs Destroyed in Andhra Pradesh

Anakapalli: The Andhra Pradesh police destroyed 35,000 kg of marijuana, 39 kg of hashish oil, and other drugs worth Rs 17.6 crore in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the destruction took place at the Coastal Waste Management Project in Parawada, under the supervision of the drug disposal committee.

The confiscated marijuana was linked to 459 cases, resulting in the arrest of 1,304 individuals and the seizure of 205 vehicles. Of those arrested, 871 were from Andhra Pradesh, while 433 were from other states, the release added.