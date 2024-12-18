Search icon
  • Rs 5.56 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport; Passenger Arrested

Published 17:14 IST, December 18th 2024

Rs 5.56 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport; Passenger Arrested

Customs at Mumbai airport seized 5.56 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 5.56 crore, hidden in food packets, after intercepting a passenger early Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport; Passenger Arrested | Image: Shutterstock

Mumbai: The customs department has seized 5.56 kg of hydroponic weed (cannabis) worth Rs 5.56 crore neatly concealed in food packets in a passenger's baggage at the international airport in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on specific intelligence, customs personnel laid a trap at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in the early hours of Tuesday and intercepted a passenger, he said.

During a search of his baggage, the personnel found 5.56 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 5.56 crore. The weed was concealed inside food packets kept in the baggage carried by the flyer, the official said.

After interrogation, the accused was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Hydroponic is a soilless method of growing cannabis using water as the primary medium. Typically, hydroponic weed is grown indoors in a fully controlled environment and is considered as potent as cocaine. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:14 IST, December 18th 2024

