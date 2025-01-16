Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Used Staircase to Escape After Stabbing Actor: Mumbai Police's Big Revelation

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: The CCTV footage of the unidentified intruder who repeatedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan inside his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning has been traced on the sixth floor of the building, according to the police sources.

The actor Saif Ali Khan lives on the 12th floor of Satguru Sharan apartments.

As per the sources, the intruder used the staircase to escape after the attack.

The sources also added that Saif Ali Khan's domestic help, who raised the initial alarm after the incident that took place around 2.30 am, filed a police complaint for trespassing and attempting to murder.

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Actor Out of Danger, Recovering at Hospital

On the health condition of Actor Saif Ali Khan, his team issued an official statement saying, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident...”

"Saif sustained six stab wounds, two of which are deep. One of these is dangerously close to his spine. He is currently undergoing surgery led by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi," Dr. Uttamani stated.

Man Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan Identified in CCTV Footage, Search on to Catch Him

As per the latest information by the Mumbai Police, the main accused, who had stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in the early hours of Thursday, has been identified in the CCTV footage; but is still absconding.

In a press conference, Mumbai Police said, “One accused has been identified and as per the investigation, he used the staircase. The police on the field has been divided into 10 teams; the accused made an attempt of robbery and an offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station.”