Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape Amid House Arrest Controversy, Actress Claims He Promised Her Roles

Actor and Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan has been booked for rape by Mumbai’s Charkop Police after a female actor accused him of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of marriage and promising acting roles. The case is registered under multiple sections of BNS, Mumbai police stated. A 30-year-old woman filed a complaint alleging that Ajaz raped her at multiple locations with the promise that he would help get film roles.

Ajaz, who has been a controversial figure, is mired in a row after the show, House Arrest, hosted by him, was labelled obscene and vulgar for its sexually explicit content. He was also summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW), along with the CEO of the streaming app Ullu, in connection with the case. Ajaz was named in a case along with many others for alleged obscene content in their web show. After the controversy, all episodes have been taken down from Ullu App and YouTube.

Ajaz Khan featured in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 | Image: Instagram

In the video clips of the web show that have gone viral on social media, Ajaz was seen putting pressure on contestants, including women, to act out intimate situations. He also asks the participants some vulgar questions. In other objectionable parts of House Arrest, female contestants were seen performing striptease on camera as part of a task.

Ajaz Khan's past controversies