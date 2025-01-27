Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Probe Moving In The Right Direction: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said the probe in the Saif Ali Khan attack case was moving in the right direction.

Fadnavis, while addressing reporters in Mumbai on Monday, said, “The cops are probing the case well and it's moving in the right direction. Police have got all the things and they will take it to the final stage.”

Fadnavis said he would ask the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to give everyone all the latest updates on the case.

"Want Justice As Mumbai Cops Ruined My Life..."

A man who was detained in Durg in Chhattisgarh as a suspect on Sunday said that his life is in complete disarray following police action, leaving him without a job, a snub from his prospective bride and his family facing ignominy.

Akash Kanojia (31), a driver, was detained from Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kolkata Shalimar Jnaneshwari Express at Durg station by the Railway Protection Force on January 18 after a tip-off from Mumbai police.

On the morning of January 19, Mumbai police arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das from neighbouring Thane, after which the Durg RPF allowed Kanojia to leave.

"My family was left shocked and in tears, after the media started showing my pictures and claimed I was the main suspect in the case. One mistake of the Mumbai police ruined my life. They failed to notice I had a moustache and the person in the CCTV grab from the actor's building did not," Kanojia told PTI.

"After the incident, I got a call from police who asked me where I was. The call was disconnected after I told them I was at home. I was travelling to meet my prospective bride when I was detained at Durg and then taken to Raipur. The Mumbai police team that reached there assaulted me as well," he claimed.

Kanojia said after being released, his mother asked him to come home, but his life started unravelling from there on.

"When I called my employer, he asked me not to report to work. He refused to listen to my explanation. My grandmother then told me the family of my prospective bride had refused to go ahead with marriage talks following my detention," he said.

Kanojia claimed his brother died after prolonged medical treatment, which had forced his family to sell their Virar home and shift to a chawl in Cuffe Parade.

"I have two cases against my name in Cuffe Parade and one at Gurgaon. But it doesn't mean I can be pulled up as a suspect in such a manner and then be left in the lurch. I plan to stand outside Saif Ai Khan's building and seek a job as I have lost everything because of what happened to him," Kanojia said.

Kanojia said it was divine intervention that Shariful was caught within hours of his detention at Durg railway station.

"Or else, who knows, I may have been shown as the accused in the case. I now want justice," he said irately.